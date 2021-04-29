Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Straumann alerts:

SAUHY traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486. Straumann has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.