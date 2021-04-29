Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, a growth of 289.1% from the March 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ STRM remained flat at $$2.21 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,321. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $69.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.