Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.12. Approximately 15,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 834,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Specifically, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,092,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,760 shares of company stock worth $6,940,722. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Stride alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,599,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.