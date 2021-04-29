Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAX. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.67 ($92.55).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

SAX stock opened at €70.80 ($83.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 114.19. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €52.15 ($61.35) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €71.45 and a 200 day moving average of €72.60.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.