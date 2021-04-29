Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €92.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.17 ($91.96).

Shares of ETR SAX traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €70.80 ($83.29). The company had a trading volume of 31,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.42. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €52.15 ($61.35) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

