Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 731,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 113,938 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $35,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.