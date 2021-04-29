Strs Ohio Has $28.11 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $186.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.20. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

