Strs Ohio Sells 36,568 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,568 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $33,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

NYSE:MMC opened at $134.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.40 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

