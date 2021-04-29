Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $303.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.96.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $260.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.13. Stryker has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $98.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.