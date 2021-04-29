Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Short Interest Update

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the March 31st total of 490,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

SZEVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Suez in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Suez in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of SZEVF stock remained flat at $$23.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Suez has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

