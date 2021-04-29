Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Short Interest Update

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the March 31st total of 490,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

SZEVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Suez in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Suez in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of SZEVF stock remained flat at $$23.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Suez has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

About Suez

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

