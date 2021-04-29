Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $334.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Financial Group (SMMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.