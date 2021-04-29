Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57-$1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. Sun Communities also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.92-$6.08 EPS.

Shares of SUI traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.71. 8,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,311. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $165.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

