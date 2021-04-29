SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%.
Shares of NYSE:SXC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 933,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.