SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 933,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

SXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

