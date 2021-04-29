Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunrun worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. FMR LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $78,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.25. 74,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,490. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

