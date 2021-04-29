SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $625.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by Truist from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $571.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $585.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total transaction of $2,472,851.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

