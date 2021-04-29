SVB Leerink Comments on Accolade, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Accolade in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Accolade by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 76,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

