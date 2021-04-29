SVB Leerink Comments on Illumina, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Illumina in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $405.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.30. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $11,716,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

