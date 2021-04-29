Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of SVCBF stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

