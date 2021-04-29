Swarm City (SWT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $961.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. Swarm City has a market cap of $651,820.82 and $961.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swarm City has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00068014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00081918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00809509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00097861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

