Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives $44.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $42.59 on Monday. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion and a PE ratio of 29.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. The business had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. Analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9036 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

