Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.62

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $14.35. Sylogist shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

About Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

