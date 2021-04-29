Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.170-4.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.170-4.420 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $224,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock valued at $354,298,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.