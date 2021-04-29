Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.17-4.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.125-5.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.22 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.170-4.420 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,426. Syneos Health has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

