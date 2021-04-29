Synthetic Biologics (SYN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

