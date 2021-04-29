Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. On average, analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $280,385.97. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 743,684 shares in the company, valued at $40,910,056.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $434,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,622 shares in the company, valued at $47,661,938.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,097 shares of company stock worth $2,279,466 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.