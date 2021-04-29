Targa Resources (TRGP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $35.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.