Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

