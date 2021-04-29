TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in TC Energy by 156.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in TC Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in TC Energy by 34.3% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in TC Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $49.34 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

