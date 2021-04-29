TCF Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TCF Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. TCF Financial has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1,913.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 40.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 69.5% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.