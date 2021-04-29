TD Securities Downgrades Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) to Hold

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

