TD Securities Increases Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$9.50

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timbercreek Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.15.

Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a current ratio of 86.07 and a quick ratio of 85.32. The firm has a market cap of C$738.51 million and a P/E ratio of 23.38. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$9.28.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Analyst Recommendations for Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit