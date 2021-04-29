TD Securities Increases Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$9.50

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timbercreek Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.15.

Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a current ratio of 86.07 and a quick ratio of 85.32. The firm has a market cap of C$738.51 million and a P/E ratio of 23.38. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$9.28.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

