TD Securities Trims Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Target Price to $22.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

