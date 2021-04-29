TD Securities Trims Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$22.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.40.

REAL stock traded down C$1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$13.87 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total transaction of C$50,617.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,607,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,865,586.54. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,182 over the last 90 days.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

