TE-FOOD Price Down 4.4% This Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $31.81 million and approximately $360,467.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.68 or 0.00827105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00098089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TONE is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.