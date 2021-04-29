TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.39 billion.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,856,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,149,935. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

