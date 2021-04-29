Teck Resources Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

TECK opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,040,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

