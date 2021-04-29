Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Down 50.7% in April

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of HQH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.