Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $15.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.86. 12,096,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,148. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.88.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

