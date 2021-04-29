Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.88.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $15.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.50. 622,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.29.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

