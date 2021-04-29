Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management increased its position in Teleflex by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Teleflex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teleflex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX traded down $21.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $422.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.65. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

