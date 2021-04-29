Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Teleperformance stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $109.56 and a 52 week high of $202.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $2.7837 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

