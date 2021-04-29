TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Cap Reaches $35.19 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a market cap of $35.19 million and $3.11 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TEMCO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00063351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.00281397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.65 or 0.01102870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00026325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00710144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,034.92 or 1.00043504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,969,019 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.