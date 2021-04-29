Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

NYSE:TS traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $21.02. 5,085,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.88.

TS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

