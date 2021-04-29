Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $390,132.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,612,647.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 9,029 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $361,430.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 50,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.56. 938,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,210. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

