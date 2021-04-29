Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.620-1.830 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.62-1.83 EPS.

TER stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,316. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,554 shares of company stock worth $23,897,760. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

