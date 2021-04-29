Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.620-1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.53 million.Teradyne also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.62-1.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $130.81. 1,215,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71. Teradyne has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.19.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,554 shares of company stock worth $23,897,760 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

