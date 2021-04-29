Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Ternium alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TX stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.