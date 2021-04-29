Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Terumo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS TRUMY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.22. 18,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,992. Terumo has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

