Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at KeyCorp

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $184.58. 96,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,295. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.07. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 515,889 shares of company stock valued at $88,004,092. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

