TFG Advisers LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31.

